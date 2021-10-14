Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.