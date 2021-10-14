Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.