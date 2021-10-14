Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. 7,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,608. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

