Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 231,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,869. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

