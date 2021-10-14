Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.12.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 7,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

