Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SWMAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,789. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWMAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

