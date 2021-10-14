Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SNMCY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 1,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

