Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ERFSF stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

