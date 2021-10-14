FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,279. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 42.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

