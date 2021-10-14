Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Declines By 98.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

