Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

