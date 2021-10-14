Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Decreases By 97.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 464,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,689. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 842,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

