Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

TER stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.73. 70,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

