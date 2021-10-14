Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $20.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,304.49. 105,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,352.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,371.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.