Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 20,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

