Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

L stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.26. The stock has a market cap of C$30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.05 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

