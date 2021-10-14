McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $224.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,535. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

