Vanilla Network Price Down 3.4% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $13,499.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00020054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

