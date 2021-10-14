Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. 239,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,436. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

