PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

