United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.87. 695,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,593,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a market cap of $489.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

