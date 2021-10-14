Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Drops By 54.4%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

Shares of KYCCF stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $576.95. 1,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34. Keyence has a 52 week low of $437.00 and a 52 week high of $711.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.27.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.