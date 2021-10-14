Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. 666,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.
In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
