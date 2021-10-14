Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. 666,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.