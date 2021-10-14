$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $51.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.73. 77,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.64. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.