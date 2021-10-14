Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 21,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 178.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 353,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 226,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.33. 111,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,009. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.78 and its 200 day moving average is $366.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

