Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 578.9% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 578.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 631,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,892. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
