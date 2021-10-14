Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 578.9% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 578.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 631,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,892. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

