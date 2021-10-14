Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLXT remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

