Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FLXT remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
