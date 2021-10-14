Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 510.5% in September

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JAPSY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 61,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

