Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Kleros has a market cap of $78.97 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.40 or 0.00381040 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.