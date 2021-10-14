Axe Price Reaches $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $199,656.91 and $58,228.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.00543287 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

