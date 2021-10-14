Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $367,065.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 104.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.60 or 0.06553459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00094252 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

