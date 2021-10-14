$427.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $427.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.08 million and the highest is $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,945. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

