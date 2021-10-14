Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on GOTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE GOTU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,020. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

