Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 36.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 87.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $3,102,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 93.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,249. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.