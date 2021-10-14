BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $882.63. 12,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.24. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

