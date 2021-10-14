Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

