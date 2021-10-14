Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $72.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,830.05. 37,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,807.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,570.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

