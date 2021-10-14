MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

MAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:MAV traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.17. 19,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,601. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market cap of C$85.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.30.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

