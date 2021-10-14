Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $253.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.94 million to $258.00 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 72,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 858,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,142,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

