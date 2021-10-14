Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading 6.3% Higher

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 3,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.