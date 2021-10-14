Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 208,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.