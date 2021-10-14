Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of Becle stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

