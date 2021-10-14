Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.72.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

