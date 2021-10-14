Alchemix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.96 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $397.25 or 0.00696213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $299.40 million and $43.96 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 950,607 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

