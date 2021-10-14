GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $442,875.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 2% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $442,875.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00124061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.14 or 0.99937135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.33 or 0.06593752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

