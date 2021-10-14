Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.