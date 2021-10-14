Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
