Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

GRUB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 260,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

