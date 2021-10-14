Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
GRUB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 260,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
