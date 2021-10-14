Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,066,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,930. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

