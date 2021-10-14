Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. Kaleyra accounts for 1.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.04% of Kaleyra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 63.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $445.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

