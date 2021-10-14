Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $275.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,763. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

