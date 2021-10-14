Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 339,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.